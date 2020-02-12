Coroner: Idaho couple, 2 men killed in fatal Nevada wreck

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A couple from Idaho and two men in a car driven by a man from Las Vegas were identified Monday as the four people killed in a head-on wreck on a northeast Nevada highway during the weekend.

Michael R. Crispin, 60, and Gwendolyn Crispin, 61, of Meridian, Idaho, died when their Hyundai Sonata was hit by a Subaru Impreza driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93 south of Wells, Chief Deputy Elko County Coroner Nicholas Czegledi said.

The Subaru driver, Efrain Madera-Tadeo, 26, of Las Vegas, and passenger Edgar Jovany Morales-Contreras, 24, also were killed in the crash before noon Saturday. Morales-Contreras’ hometown wasn’t immediately known, Czegledi said.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Goolsby said investigators believe the Subaru, with Oregon license plates, was speeding and passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone when the crash occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of Wells and Interstate 80.

____

This story corrects that the Subaru Impreza was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 93, not the Hyundai Sonata, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.