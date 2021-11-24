Cow Elk Shot, Left to Waste Near Anderson Ranch Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A cow elk was found shot and left to waste earlier in November along a road to Anderson Ranch Reservoir. A tip was left with the Citizens Against Poaching hotline informing the Idaho Department of Fish and Game the animal was not far off the Anderson Ranch Dam Road on November 12. Idaho conservation officers said the elk had been shot sometime between November 10 or 11. The animal was found close to another kill site where officers found a gut pile and evidence an animal was drug down the hillside to the roadway and loaded into a vehicle. Idaho Fish and Game is seeking any information related to the case of the wasted elk. Tips can be called into the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-(800) 632-5999. Or the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359. Those who call in can remain anonymous.

