Crash a Week Ago Claims Kuna Woman

MIDVALE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a 20-year-old Kuna woman has died from injuries in a crash a week ago on U.S. Highway 95 between Midvale and Cambridge.

According to ISP, the crash happened the afternoon of August 22, near the intersection of Shoepeg Road when Hailey King went off the right shoulder of the highway, over corrected and rolled the 1995 Toyota 4-Runner she was driving.

King had been wearing a seat belt and was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise where she passed away on August 28. ISP is investigating the crash.