Crash Blocking U.S. 93 Near Hollister

UPDATE: Part of U.S. Highway 93 was blocked early Thursday morning by a semi-truck that tipped onto its side just north of Hollister.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver, Demetris Moore, 34, of Columbia, South Carolina was headed south and tried to avoid wildlife by slamming on his brakes, which caused the truck to overturn and completely block three lanes of traffic a little after 7 a.m. The crash forced traffic to divert onto county roads. ISP said in a statement Thursday afternoon the driver was not injured in the crash.

Parts of U.S. 93 were blocked for more than seven hours while ISP, with help from Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Transportation Department, investigated and crews cleared the scene.