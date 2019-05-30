Crash Blocks Southbound Lanes Near Flying J in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 on Thursday afternoon near the Flying J in Jerome.

Police said the crash a happened when Cindy Leonard, 70, of Hailey, who was driving north on Highway 93 in a Honda CRV, approached a traffic light near the Interstate 84 westbound ramps but failed to yield to the red light. The failure caused her to crash with a GMC Sierra driven by Franklin Bowen, 58, of Burley.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts, police said, but noted that both Leonard and Bowen were taken St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The southbound lanes were blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

Police said they were assisted by Jerome Rural Fire, Jerome County Sheriff, and Magic Valley Paramedics.