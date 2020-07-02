Crash Blocks Westbound Traffic on I84 in Jerome

Update: The lanes of travel are now open and traffic is flowing.

Update: The left lane has been re-opened and traffic is flowing slowly. There is still significant delay due to the backed up traffic. More information will be relayed as it becomes available.

At this time, the Idaho State Police is investigating a crash westbound on I 84 at milepost 169, one mile east of the east Jerome exit.

All westbound traffic is blocked and some motorists reporting that westbound traffic it being diverted off the Interstate. More information will be relayed as it becomes available.