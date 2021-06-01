Crash Near Fairfield Kills Two, Injures Two

FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-An early morning crash Tuesday killed two Oregon men and injured two other people from the Treasure Valley.

Craig Caldwell and Frank Brunetto, both of Oregon City, were in a Chevrolet Astro van that crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup west of Fairfield on U.S. Highway 20 at around 1 a.m. and were killed, according to Idaho State Police. Caldwell, 52, had been driving the van headed east when he crossed the center line and hit the pickup, driven by Lancey Robbins, 22, of Melba. Robbins was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, the passenger in the Ram, Andrew Leon, 23, of Meridian, was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

The crash blocked the highway for six hours.

Get our free mobile app