Crash Near Kimberly Sends One to Hospital
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was hospitalized following a crash near Kimberly Friday morning.
According to Idaho State Police, Maria Del Carmen Barrios, 29, fell asleep while headed east on Idaho Highway 50 in a Chrysler 200 and struck a guardrail head-on. The car spun back onto the highway and crossed into westbound traffic.
ISP said Barrios was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley, she had been wearing a seat belt. The roadway was blocked for less than half an hour.
