Crash North of Kimberly Sends Three to Hospital

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 3500 E and Addison Avenue just north of Kimberly Wednesday evening that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 4:25 p.m. Alexandria Fransden, 22, of Kimberly, was headed north on 3500 E in a Ford Explorer when she stopped at the intersection at Addison and pulled out in front of a Ford Escape, driven by Willaim Rice, 60, of Murtaugh.

ISP said Frandsen, Rice and passenger in the Escape, Verla Rice, 74, of Murtaugh, were all taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Location of crash:

