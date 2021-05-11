Crash on Interstate 84 Blocks Both Directions of Travel

UPDATE:

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say a crash on the interstate in Boise shut down both directions of travel Tuesday morning.

According to ISP, multiple emergency and police responded to the crash that happened at around 7:34 a.m. A driver of a Toyota pickup made a abrupt lane change in the eastbound lanes and hit a semi-truck loaded with about 65,000 pounds of lumber. The semi sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into the median, caught fire, and struck another semi-truck headed west that jack-knifed.

ISP said flying debris from one of the semis hit the roof of a westbound Toyota car that appeared to have knocked the female driver unconscious. The car continued on and ended up stopping almost a half a mile away from the crash scene. The 27-year-old Boise woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Three others had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In all, ISP said the crash involved nine vehicles and blocked or restricted traffic in both directions well into the late afternoon.

511.idaho.gov

