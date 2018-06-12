Crews Fight Brush Fires South of Twin Falls

UPDATE, 5;06 p.m .: The brush fires reported earlier this afternoon south of Twin Falls has been declared under control, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Original story

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KKLIX) – Crews are at the scene of several brush fires south of Twin Fall.

A vehicle towing a trailer threw sparks and started several small fires near Foothill Road and 3100 East, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

The fires were reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Salmon Tract Fire and Rock Creek Fire departments are currently on scene, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Lori Stewart. The bureau of Land Management has been notified.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.