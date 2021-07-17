Woman Rescued from Desert Near Rogerson

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Search and rescue crews located an injured woman in the desert early Saturday morning near Rogerson after being missing since Friday evening. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, deputies and volunteers with the Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team responded to just northwest of Rogerson were the woman went missing on Friday. She was found injured laying in the sagebrush.

The sheriff's office said helicopter crews with Air St. Luke's based in Twin Falls and the Burley Life Flight helped locate the woman. Crews on the ground searched the desert with UTVs, motorcycles, four-wheelers with help from dispatchers at Southern Idaho Regional Communications.