Crews Respond to Fire at Meat Company in Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Fire crews from several agencies are responding to a structure fire in Buhl.

A SIRCOMM dispatcher told News Radio 1310 that the fire was reported at 2:53 p.m. at B&L Meats, located at 1208 Main St.

The Buhl Fire Department responded to the blaze, but the dispatcher said it has asked for assistance from Filer, Jerome, Rock Creek, Twin Falls and Wendell fire departments.

"It doesn't sound like it's too small right now," the dispatcher said, but noting no other information was available at the time.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.