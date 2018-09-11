Crews Respond to Semi Rollover Crash Near Mountain Home

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m .: All westbound lanes have been reopened on Interstate 84 near Mountain Home, according to Idaho State Police.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Drivers heading near Mountain Home this afternoon may encounter some unexpected traffic caused by a semi rollover crash.

Idaho State Police and Elmore County Sheriff deputies are at the scene near milepost 81 on Interstate 84, about 9 miles west of Mountain Home.

Police say the semi is blocking the westbound lanes of traffic, but that traffic is able to move through the scene on the emergency lane. The eastbound lanes of traffic are clear.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.