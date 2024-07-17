Idaho Republicans Share Space with President Trump in Milwaukee

The Idaho delegation is seated just below President Trump’s box. They saw him when he arrived on day one, bandaged ear and all. Maria Nate is an Idaho delegate. She told Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX that her impression is that Trump is a changed man. Humbled, and aware he’s still standing by the grace of our Lord.



The Idaho gaggle is located near an entranceway at the convention hall in Milwaukee. Nate shared that Kevin McCarthy has dropped by and spent some time with the Idaho Republicans. The location offers an opportunity to share the concerns of what is often labeled flyover country. Some would call it real America.

The local delegation is pleased with the selection of J.D. Vance for Vice President. Rural Idaho has many communities that would feel familiar to an Appalachian. Vance has made the cornerstone of his short political career the effort to address drug dependence and the loss of manufacturing jobs overseas.

Nate believes Mr. Trump’s speech will show humility, following his near-death experience. The former President has already said he won’t give the address he originally intended to deliver.

From an outsider’s perspective, the crowd on the floor looks enthused. All are aware of how the trajectory of American history could have been changed by a quarter of an inch.

Just keep in mind, that a wounded Trump has far more going on between his ears than his counterpart in the other major party. It must terrify the liberals to see him bounce to his feet and forge onward. Their guy can’t stay on his feet.