Detour Planned at I-84/86 Interchange Project East of Burley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)- If you plan to head towards Pocatello this Tuesday from the Magic Valley area you will run into a detour at a major interchange under construction near Declo.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced plans to reroute traffic at the Salt Lake Interchange project east of Burley Tuesday night beginning at 9 p.m. and extending to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The detour will impact eastbound travelers headed towards Pocatello only as crews will work on putting in steel girders for the new bridge.

A map provided by ITD shows eastbound traffic will be detoured to the south (as if they were headed to Salt Lake City) to the Yale Road Exit and then double back to the interchange to continue eastward (see map below). The project began in May last year and should be completed later next year.

ITD says people driving should continue to watch for reduced speeds in the work zone and pay close attention to signs directing traffic.