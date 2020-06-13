SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Dietrich woman was killed and four others hospitalized when her car was hit head-on by a pickup Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93 south of Shoshone.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers and other first responders were called out at around 5 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash that killed Mekala Bingham, who had been driving a Toyota Sienna south when it was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Blake Dalton, 26, of Caldwell. ISP said Bingham's passenger, 33-year-old Hank Bingham, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley as well as a juvenile that was also a passenger in her car. Another juvenile in the car was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Dalton was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The Shoshone Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Shsoshone Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Gooding County EMS, Lincoln County EMS, and Idaho Department of Transportation assisted ISP with the crash.