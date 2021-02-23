Disappearance Of Canyon Ridge High Senior Has Mother Concerned

A Twin Falls mother is trying to get the word out after she hasn't had contact with her daughter in more than 36 hours.

Have you seen DeLanee Cary? Cary, 18, is a senior at Canyon Ridge High School, and captain of the school's dance team. I was contacted by her mother Brandi Cary who shared details of her last interaction with her daughter on Saturday.

According to her mother, she woke Sunday morning to find that DeLanee wasn't home. Brandi has confirmed that her daughter hasn't been in class since last week. She might be traveling with a male companion, according to Brandi.

DeLanee has redish-pink streaks in her hair and blue eyes. She also has nose piercings. Cary is a senior at Canyon Ridge High School. She is normally very active on social media, but hasn't shared any information in the past 48 hours.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of DeLanee Cary, please contact your local police department. Her family is very concerned.

Idaho Missing