Does Your Twin Falls Star Wars Geek Need Lightsaber Chopsticks?

The national day for Star Wars fans is about 10 weeks away. It's celebrated by peeps and businesses all over the world, including the company I work for in Twin Falls.

May 4 (Star Wars Day) went to the dark side in 2020 as the Coronavirus pandemic spread aggressively across the globe. And while office themed parties rightly took a far backseat to the safety of Americans, for the first time since I began working for my company in 2017, the "May The Fourth Be With You" Star Wars holiday came and went without so much as a single wookie cookie.

With current virus cases and death rates on the decline, we might be able to slowly get back to enjoying the things in life we look forward to each year in the coming months. We might just have to mask up for this year's May 4 Star Wars holiday. Does a stormtrooper mask work?

Will you be buying something for the Star Wars fan in your life this May? My wife got me a pretty awesome K-2SO droid T-shirt last year for my birthday, which is about a month before the national holiday. I wore it to work on May 4, 2020, but it was only me and two other people in the building.

Lightsaber Chopsticks have been around for a couple years, but with the economy being in the state that it is because of COVID-19, now is actually a great time to order a pair due to discounted prices. Websites such as lightsaberchopsticks.com have some pretty sweet deals going on to ensure you're armed for battle next time you sit down for a date night over Chinese food with your spouse or partner.

