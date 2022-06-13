When it comes to a sweet tooth, there are many options. You can go to the store and get a bag of candy, you can get ice cream, or maybe you favor a sweet drink like a soda, limeade, or lemonade. When it comes to eating breakfast, or honestly any time of day, there is one particular sweet that comes to mind and that is donuts. There is a wide variety of what you can get, from cream-filled, glazed, cake bread, donut holes, or long-johns to name a few. Donuts are good any time of year, and figuring out the best place to get them in Twin Falls can be tricky. After months of anticipation, a new donut store is opening in Twin Falls, and it is one you will want to check out.

Duck Donuts is Officially Opening

We first found out that Twin Falls would be getting a Duck Donuts back in March, and since then it seems like anticipation has grown week by week. We were given an update in May about hiring and where things stood, and we continued to wait. The wait is finally over, and Duck Donuts, located on Cheney, in front of Walmart, near Kneader's and Burger King, will finally be holding their quacktacular grand opening this weekend, Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 from 8 AM until 5 PM both days. The first customer of the day on Saturday will receive free donuts for a year, plus other goodies as well. Make sure you are there early to try and be the lucky customer. For those unable to be at Duck Donuts early, they will be also giving away a gift basket on their Facebook page, so you can still win without being at the store.

About Duck Donuts in Twin Falls

When it comes to donuts, many of us have our favorites and know what we want before we ever get to the store, but if this is your first time going to a Duck Donuts, one of the owners, Jessica, has let it be known that her favorite is cinnamon sugar donut, but you can't go wrong with any of the others as well. For those that are looking for something that separates Duck Donuts from any other donut shop in town, they offer a variety of options that you won't find anywhere else in town. They have coffee or espresso to pair with your delicious food, as well as unique breakfast donut sandwiches. If you are looking for something a little sweeter and more similar to dessert, they offer milkshakes and donut sundaes as well. If you try Duck Donuts and love it, make sure to show off your enthusiasm by buying a t-shirt and wearing it around town.

It seems like it has been longer than a few months, but the time is here to enjoy some delicious donuts in Twin Falls. Jessica and Seth are excited to bring this new store to the area and have appreciated the support they have been shown in their adventure to get here. They hope to fill your bellies and are excited to bring delicious edible rings of happiness to Twin Falls and all of the Magic Valley. Make sure to check out Duck Donuts this weekend, and to whoever is that first customer, we might be new best friends.

