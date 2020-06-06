Double Fatal Crash Near Fruitland

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Nampa residents were killed when their pickup blew a tire on the interstate and rolled in west Idaho Saturday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 21-year-old driver Nikolai Ignatich and 60-year-old passenger Lila Daniel, were both ejected from the 1975 Dodge pickup because neither had their seat belts on. ISP said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m on Interstate 84 just south of Fruitland when a rear tire blew out on the pickup and it went into the median where it rolled. The crash is under investigation.

Idaho is at the beginning of what authorities call the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer" that started on Memorial Day and stretched to Labor Day weekend.