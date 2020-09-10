Dozens of Venomous Snakes Removed from Boise Home

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife officials say a Boise man had dozens of venomous snakes in his home, many of them not native to the state.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Fish and Game officers and Boise Police seized the animals after a long investigation. Many of the snakes were Great Basin rattlesnakes, others were from Southeast Asia, Africa and Central and South America. Some of the species included an Indian cobra, an Indochina spitting cobra, a flat-nosed pit viper, two Vogel’s pit vipers, two Cape coral cobras, two hog-nosed pit vipers, a green bush viper, a zebra spitting cobra, two monocled cobras and a massasauga rattlesnake, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

These types of exotic reptiles, and amphibians, are regulated by Idaho Fish and Game and require import permits and veterinarian health certificates, which the man allegedly didn't have. Also, a hunting license is needed to collect reptiles and amphibians in Idaho. Authorities are working on charging the 25-year-old pending review of the evidence.

Evin Oneale, IDFG