BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) A 42-year-old woman ended up in the hospital when her small SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a canal Saturday afternoon.

The Idaho State Police say Tanya Jared, of Orofino, was driving near Idahome a little after 5:30 p.m. on Yale Road, close to 2700 East, when she went off the road. Her SUV went through a fence, hit the side of a ditch, then overturned ending up on its side in the canal.

Jared had been wearing a seat belt and was taken to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

General area were ISP responded:

