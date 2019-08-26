Driver in Deadly Wrong-way Crash in Jerome Takes Plea Deal

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Magic Valley man charged after a multi-car pileup last summer that killed two people has taken a plea deal in the case.

According to court documents, the trial for Brian Trappen had been scheduled early last week until he entered a guilty plea to two counts of vehicular manslaughter. In the agreement the prosecutor will recommend a sentence of two-and-a-half years fixed with five years indeterminate on each count that will run consecutively. Trappen had been charged after a six vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in June 2018 that killed a juvenile and Maricruz Lenhart, both of Middleton.

Several other people were injured. At the the time Idaho State Police accused Trappen of driving the wrong way in a Ford F250 when the juvenile driver swerved to avoid hitting him. According to charging documents, the local dispatch had received several calls of the pickup driving erratically in the area just before the crash. Sentencing is set for November 18.