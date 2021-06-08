Driver Missed Stop, 3 Minors, Adult injured in Crash Near Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX)-Three children and one adult were hospitalized when a driver failed to stop at an intersection and was hit by a pickup Monday evening south of Buhl.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 1500 E and 3900 North. Shawna Urigen, 36, of Buhl was headed west on 3900 N in a Buick Rendezvous and was broadsided by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to stop at the stop sign. Urigen and a minor were flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, two other minors in her car were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

