WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck overturned on the interstate near Wendell Monday afternoon sending the driver to the hospital by air ambulance.

According to Idaho State Police, Afshin Ahmadi Saberdoust, of Redmond, Washington had been headed west at a little before 4 p.m. in a newer Volvo truck pulling a box trailer. ISP says Ahmadi Saberdoust, 48, drove off one side of the roadway, overcorrected back onto the roadway and went off the other side where the truck and trailer overturned.

The driver was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. ISP says as of about 11:20 p.m. Monday, the right lane of travel was still blocked as crews worked to remove the semi. Gooding County Sheriff's deputies, Wendell Fire Department and the Jerome Fire Department also responded to the crash.