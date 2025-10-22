Governor Brad Little is spot on. He’s saying the obvious that liberal newsrooms ignore. Illegal gambling is often the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a myriad of crimes. In a statement he released on the arrests made at an illegal horse race in Wilder, he mentioned the word cartels. You can hear the wailing from reporters, who want to hear no evil, speak no evil, and especially say no evil.

What Lefty Can't Bring Himself to Admit

The race itself wasn’t illegal. It was the betting, and a lot of people in attendance appeared to be in the country illegally. News media can whine all it wants. The overwhelming number of Idahoans absolutely support the actions taken by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies on Sunday in Wilder. We don’t want lawless streets. This has gone on far too long. We know the American Civil Liberties Union as a communist front. It always has been, and it remains a decadent organization with a hate for America coursing through the veins of its members. The ACLU sponsored a crying festival on Monday in response to the arrests.

Getting Arrested Isn't Fun

I’m not sorry it happened, and people who were tied or dragged out of portable toilets where they were hiding won’t get my sympathy. When you interfere with the work of law enforcement, you endanger lives. You’re not going to be issued a gold-embossed invitation to turn yourself in at your convenience. If the handful of lefties who call Idaho home don’t like it, they have the liberty to move, and good riddance.