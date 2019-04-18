Drone Offers Spectacular View Of Salmon Dam From Above

Driving across Salmon Dam is an act of faith. As I wind around the hill in either direction I take a long look ahead. I’ve no confidence I could back out of a jam. The view of the dam in spring makes you appreciate where we live.

Flying overhead would be easier. The Chief Deputy for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to get a birds-eye view. The drone can be used in a number of law enforcement related activities. Accident reconstruction, negotiations and general surveillance.

I really like the look of the water reflecting the sun. It reminds me of being a boy and growing up on a lake. On sunny days you could relax by looking over what appeared to be shimmering glass, although. On windy days it wasn’t quite as welcoming!

Locals are familiar with the dam. I travel across it rarely but for me it’s the shortest route to Jarbidge. White knuckle all the way!