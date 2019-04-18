Drone Offers Spectacular View Of Salmon Dam From Above

Picture by Bill Colley.

Driving across Salmon Dam is an act of faith.  As I wind around the hill in either direction I take a long look ahead.  I’ve no confidence I could back out of a jam.The view of the dam in spring makes you appreciate where we live.

Flying overhead would be easier.  The Chief Deputy for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office used a drone to get a birds-eye view.  The drone can be used in a number of law enforcement related activities.  Accident reconstruction, negotiations and general surveillance.

I really like the look of the water reflecting the sun.  It reminds me of being a boy and growing up on a lake.  On sunny days you could relax by looking over what appeared to be shimmering glass, although.  On windy days it wasn’t quite as welcoming!

Locals are familiar with the dam.  I travel across it rarely but for me it’s the shortest route to Jarbidge.  White knuckle all the way!

