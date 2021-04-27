Duplex Fire On Gardner Avenue In Twin Falls Displaces Family

A structure fire on Tuesday morning, April 27th, displaced a family on Gardner Avenue.

UPDATE: There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious. It looks to be accidental or a malfunction of some sort. The fire was contained to one unit of the complex though it was pretty heavily damaged. Crews were able to mop up the scene and contain without further incident.

Reports indicate the fire was called in around 5 a.m. and crews were still on scene around 8 a.m.

There is not much information readily available just yet but we will keep you up to date as more information becomes available