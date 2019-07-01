East Idaho Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Preston man died in a motorcycle crash in eastern Idaho when his bike went off the road and through a fence during the weekend.

According to Idaho State Police, 30-year-old Kevin Lauritzen, was riding on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle on East Glendale Road at around 8:19 p.m. Sunday when he missed a curve, went off the roadway through a fence and was thrown off, the motorcycle ended up in a pond.

ISP says Lauritzen was taken to the Franklin County Medical Center were he died. ISP says the man was not wearing a helmet. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Fire Department and Preston Police Department assisted with the crash.