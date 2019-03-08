East Idaho Pharmacist Sentenced for Stealing Pills

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-An eastern Idaho pharmacist will have to spend three years on probation after stealing thousands of prescription pills. According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Benjamin Hurley, age 38, of Rigby was sentenced earlier this week for obtaining controlled substances, Tylenol 3 and 4, by fraud.

Hurley pleaded guilty in November last year and U.S. District Judge David Nye handed down the sentence of three years probation. Hurley worked as a pharmacist and had access to both the pills and the inventory system that tracks the drugs. Hurley was able to conceal the theft of the controlled substances by altering the pharmacy inventory management system, according to Davis.

In a statement, Davis says Hurley stole more than 1,600 pills of Tylenol 3 and 580 pills of Tylenol 4 from the pharmacy. The Drug Enforcement Administration led Tactical Diversion Squad handled the investigation with help from the Ada County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Department of Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General.