Education Dpt: Goodman Says He Plans to Stay in Current Job

BOISE, Idaho – The person who was hired as the new chief policy advisor at the Idaho State Department of Education has backed out of the position.

Will Goodman, who had planned to join the department on Sept. 17, told Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra that he wants to remain with the Mountain Home School District because he is needed there.

“I was looking forward to working with Will again, but I accept his decision and respect his loyalty to his current employer,” Ybarra said in a prepared statement on Friday. “I am considering various options for how to move forward.”

The department announced July 19 that Goodman, who served as chief technology officer for the SDE in 2015, was Ybarra’s choice to replace Chief Policy Advisor Duncan Robb, who plans to step down Aug. 17 to pursue other opportunities.

Goodman said with the Mountain Home district’s technology projects underway, it was a bad time for him to leave.