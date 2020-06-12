Electric Bike Tours Available In Twin Falls

Right now is the best time to get out and do something outside. There is a new activity you can do with the entire family and it really isn't too much work. You can take an electronic bike tour through the Canyon Rim trail and maybe learn a few things you didn't already know.

E-Bike Adventures is a new company that is providing tours through electronic bicycles.According to their Facebook page, they offer 1 hour tours, 2 hour tours and a 4 hour bike and hike tour with a picnic lunch. The trail is along the Canyon Rim and so the ride isn't too strenuous. Plus, they say the e-bike does the majority of the work so you really are pretty much along for the ride.

They are open 7 days a week Monday through Friday 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. For a 1 hour tour with a minimum of 5 riders it is $40, a 2 hour tour is $60 and 4 hour tour with a lunch are $85.

They provide the bike, fit you for one so you know it is going to be the most comfortable it can be for your journey. You still do all the pedaling and control the speed it just gives an electronic assist while you ride.

One of the most embarrassing things I admit about myself is that I am not great at riding a bike. I am so bad at it I actually just tell people I don't know how to ride because going in a straight line on a wide open path is pretty much the extent of my ability to ride without crashing. They say this would even work for me. You can check out more details at their Facebook page.