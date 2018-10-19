Elko Prepares for Presidential Visit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The northern Nevada town of Elko is preparing for a presidential visit this weekend that is expected to bring an influx of people. President Donald Trump is expected at a political rally in Elko on Saturday morning prompting several closures near the airport. According to the Elko Police Department the Mountain Highway from Sage Street to Idaho Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the event is over (see post below for more details). Police say pedestrians will be able to walk on the highway up until 10 a.m., afterwards no one will be allowed until the event is over. Those wanting to go to the event scheduled at Mountain West Aviation will need tickets which can be found at donaldtrump.com . The Elko Daily Free Press reported hotel rooms started selling out as people are expect to flock to the event.