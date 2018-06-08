UPDATE: The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says Dominic was found and in good health.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing from her campsite near Prairie on Thursday. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Angela Dominic was last seen walking away from where she set up camp. The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may know where she is to contact them at 208-587-2100.