Living in Idaho we hear about the strange sightings of UFO lights, Bigfoot, and other unexplained or mysterious things. This makes us assume that these things are happening more here than anywhere else. That's partially true. Idaho is a hot-spot for UFO sightings but not as hot for Bigfoot as I thought.

The last reported Sasquatch sighting in Idaho was last August, and that was only the second report for 2020. I wrote about a sighting in California in February of this year, so California has us beat. Actually, a lot of states have us beat in the number of sightings but when it comes to sightings per capita Idaho still offers a great possibility to see a missing link creature. There have been 98 confirmed sightings of Bigfoot in Idaho, according to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization.

Bigfoot credit Satellite Internet

At Satellite Internet, they did some math to figure out which states give you the best chance of a sighting based on population. Idaho came in 4th on their list with 93 sightings giving us 5.2 sightings per 100,000 people. But their math is a bit off since the BFRO says we've had 98. That's makes our percentage closer to 5.5 sightings per 100,000 people.

None of the Bigfoot sighting have happened near Twin Falls, but there have been six sightings reported in Shoshone since 1981. There are also, if you believe the stories, other mysterious creatures in Idaho. One of those is possibly a werewolf or some type of wolf man seen in Hells Canyon and reported by multiple people.

