Emmett Woman Dies in Rollover Crash on Idaho Highway

EMMETT, Idaho (KLIX) – A 20-year-old Gem County woman died Thursday after rolling the vehicle she was driving on an Idaho highway in Emmett.

Emmett resident Inara Nabinger-Villarin, driving a Buick Skylark, was travelling northbound on State Highway 16 near the Substation in Emmett, according to Idaho State Police, when she went off the right shoulder, over-corrected, and rolled the vehicle. The Buick came to rest off of the roadway, police said.

Nabinger-Villarin, who was not wearing a seat belt, police said, died at the scene due to her injuries.

Idaho State Police received the call at 12:03 p.m., and the rollover crash restricted lane traffic for a period of time while emergency crews worked the scene.