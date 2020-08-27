Emmett Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A motorcycle crash claimed the life of an Emmett woman Wednesday afternoon in Gem County.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 5:13 p.m. 44-year-old Theresa Woodhall was on a 2013 Harely Davidson motorcycle headed west on State Highway 52, near the Spring Creek Road, when she went off the road and was thrown from the bike.

ISP said in a statement that Woodhall died at the scene and that she had not been wearing a helmet.