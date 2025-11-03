President Trump wants year-round Daylight Saving Time. I would prefer year-round Standard Time, but I also support simply picking one and sticking with it. I get out of bed early. Really early. This is more of an issue in spring, when it takes me two weeks to adjust. Yes, I get an extra hour of sleep for one night in November, but aside from having two loads of laundry washed, dried, and folded by 4:00 a.m. on the first Sunday, there’s no serious benefit. I’m not alone in griping about the change. Everybody I know does the same, but some very powerful lobbies keep this going, even though a century of research shows the harm outweighs any positives.

Don't Hold Your Breath

So, here we are, with the decision being made by who can contribute the most to political campaigns.

Look, you won’t go to jail by not following the rules. A friend has a dairy farm and has never adjusted his clocks. He points out his cattle don’t mind. If I cross the state line into Jackpot, Nevada, I’m technically in the Pacific Time Zone, but local businesses set their clocks to match a large customer base from southern Idaho, which is Mountain Time.

Idaho Already has Another Divide

Idaho is one of several states divided into more than one zone. Former State Senator Jim Patrick observed it’s because we have three informal capitals. Spokane for the panhandle, Boise for central and southern Idaho, and Salt Lake City for the eastern segment of Idaho.