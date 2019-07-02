Endangered Missing Person Advisory Issued for 3 Kamiah Residents

Police in Idaho have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for three people from Kamiah, Idaho who were last seen on July 1. They say Samson Wayne Thompson, Ariel Lee Thompson and Isabelle Joy Thompson, from 204 Pine Street in Kamiah are believed to be in danger.

Ariel is a 12-year-old female who weighs 192 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She also is a 5 ft. 2 in. tall Caucasian who has scars from surgeries on both her calves and knees.

Isabelle is a blonde haired six-year-old who is 4 ft. tall. She is a 65 pound Caucasian with pierced ears and a scar on her forehead between her hazel eyes.

Samson is a 37-year-old Caucasian male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 200 pounds and is 5 ft. 7 in. tall.

Police say the people who are endangered are expected to be in a four-door 2016 red Chevrolet Sonic with the Idaho license plate 6C50871. Police are not sure where they might be headed.

If you have any information about where they could be, contact Lewis County police at 208-937-2447 or 911 immediately.