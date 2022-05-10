Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is happening in Southern Idaho this summer and you have a chance to win a pair of 4-day passes to the show.

Win Tickets to the Highway 30 Music Fest

This year, the 4-day event will happen at the Filer Fairgrounds on June 22-25, 2022. The musical lineup is packed with 33 amazing bands, musicians, and entertainers. Tickets are also pretty much sold out, so if you want to get in you're in the right place. Enter below for your chance to experience the event for free with a pair of 4-day passes. Complete the first 2 entries to open more chances to win:

Hwy 30 Music Fest Bands

The Hwy 30 Music Fest has many returning acts and a few new groups. The headliner this year will be the Turnpike Troubadors on Saturday night.

Wednesday acts include Lainey Wilson, Granger Smith, Ella, The Steel Woods, and EllieMae.

On Thursday you can see Aaron Lewis, Shane Smith and the Saints, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Sean Stemaly.

Friday bands will be Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, Kat Hasty, and The Lowdown Drifters.

On the final night, along with the Troubadors, you can see Sam Riggs, Huser Brother Band, and Chris Colston.

Another Way To Get Free Hwy 30 Music Fest Tickets

Gordy and his team are also willing to give you a free ticket to the Saturday shows if you can help them clean up the fairgrounds to get it ready for the big event. On Saturday, May 14 they will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds to do tree trimming, green room cleaning, and other prep. Send them a message on Facebook if you want to join them.

