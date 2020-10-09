Country Singer Hardy May Be Coming To Hwy 30 Music Fest

It hasn't been officially announced yet, but there are some rumors swirling that Country singer Hardy is going to be one of the headliners of Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest!

I have some sources that indicated that up and comer Hardy will be performing and I am ridiculously excited. Hardy sings the song "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson. He also has that song "Rednecker" which was the first song of his I heard and fell in love with.

Hardy recently release his album "A Rock" which is gaining some steam. If you go to his website you can see his "Hixtape" which has music collaborations with him and a ton of amazing country artists like Morgan Wallen, Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett, Joe Diffie, Dustin Lynch and Keith Urban, just to name a few.

I feel like I am going to have to binge all of his music because if he is going to be at Hwy 30 next year I want to know everything about him! I am pretty sure that he is, but Gordy hasn't told me himself yet. I will continue to look into it. You can always contact Gordy yourself on Facebook and help me out, see if we can get the official word from Gordy himself.

Hwy 30 is going to be amazing next year with 4 full days of music. Definitely ready for 2021 to get here already.