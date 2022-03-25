ISP: Gooding Woman Killed When Truck Runs Stop Sign

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old woman was killed Friday afternoon when her pickup was struck by a semi-truck north of Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the collision happened at just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 46 and 1400 South where a semi-truck struck a Dodge Dakota. The 54-year-old woman from Gooding was driving the Dodge on the highway when the driver of the semi-truck, a 58-year-old man from Gooding, ran a stop sign on the county road and struck it. ISP said the woman died at the scene. ISP said evidence found indicates drugs may have been a factor in the crash. The roadway was blocked for about two hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

Note: the story has been updated to show the correct day of the crash

