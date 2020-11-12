Fairfield/2nd Ave: Stop Light vs Stop Sign

The intersection of Fairfield and 2nd in Downtown Twin Falls used to have a stop light there. Now, it appears the stop light has been temporarily shut down and a stop sign in it's place. Which do you prefer?

The 2nd Ave is a one way and it might be a little difficult to see traffic coming but I always thought that a stop light there was a little over kill. What do you think? Do you prefer the stop light or the stop sign there?

Stop sign seems perfectly fine to me. I never found that intersection to be incredibly busy. Maybe I am just not using it at peak times like others. There has to be a reason a stop light was placed there to begin with right?