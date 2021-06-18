TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign following a two-vehicle crash at an intersection southeast of Twin Falls Thursday.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:22 a.m. Michala Scates, 26, was in an older Mitsubishi Montero headed north when she failed to yield at the intersection of 3700 N and 3300 E and collided with a Ford F150. The Ford, driven by Kaila Cornie, 29, of Kimberly, slid into a power pole and overturned on the guywire.

The two drivers were taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional hospital for treatment. Two minor passengers in Scates' vehicle were not injured.

