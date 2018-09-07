UPDATE: Two citizens of New Zealand were killed early Friday morning in eastern Idaho near the Wyoming boarder. Idaho State Police say Richard Lee and Cheryl Lee, both 63, were killed when their Dodge travel van crossed the center line of Stat Highway 34 and hit a semitrailer head-on. The semi driver, Michael Garvin, age 62, of Idaho Falls, was wearing a seat belt and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

(KLIX) State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash on the Idaho and Wyoming boarder on State Highway 34. The highway is partially blocked by a truck and is preventing other large vehicles from passing the accident site; smaller vehicles are able to pass. The crash is just four miles from the state line between Wayan and Freedom, Idaho.