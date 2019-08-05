Fatal Fiery Crash in North Idaho

TENSED, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash that left two vehicles charred in north Idaho near the Washington state line Friday.

At a little after noon on August 2, a pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a Kenworth semi-truck head-on on U.S. Highway 95, according to Idaho State Police. Both vehicles caught on fire and images shared by ISP show they were destroyed; the cab of the semi is unrecognizable.

The driver of the truck, Walter Chappell, 53, of St. Maries, was flown to an area hospital his passenger, Danny Moore, 49, also of St. Maries was hospitalized. The person driving the pickup who was killed has not been identified pending notification of family. The accident also sparked a fire in a nearby field. The crash is still under investigation.

Photo credit: Idaho State Police

