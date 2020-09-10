Fatal Head-on Crash Sparks Fire South of Twin Falls

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck in south Twin Falls County Wednesday evening that sparked a wildfire.

According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:34 p.m. the person was headed south in a sedan on U.S. Highway 93 when they tried to pass a semi-truck south of Rogerson and was hit head-on by a northbound semi-truck. The crash caused a fire that engulfed both vehicles and started a wildfire along the highway. The driver of the semi was identified as Salvador Ramirez-Ruiz, age 53, of Jerome.

ISP has not identified the person who died. The Bureau of Land Management, Salmon Tract Fire, Jackpot Fire and the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office also responded to the crash. The roadway was blocked for about five hours while crews worked the scene.