JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Colorado woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Eastern Idaho. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the 46-year-old Fort Collins woman was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna on 3900 East and failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a 2016 Honda Pilot headed west on County Line Road.

ISP said the Colorado woman was not wearing a seat belt and thrown from the vehicle; she died from her injuries. The 51-year-old woman from Rigby in the Honda was taken to an area hospital for treatment. ISP said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Central Fire Department, and Rigby Fire Department assisted with the crash. The crash blocked the intersection for roughly three hours.