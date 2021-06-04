Idaho Fish Hatchery Hit by Vandalism

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Vandals struck a state fish hatchery in American Falls during the Memorial Day weekend damaging fish food dispensers available to the visiting public.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the vandalism happened sometime Saturday evening, May 29, or the early morning of May 30, at the American Falls Fish Hatchery. Staff found the fish food dispensers ripped from their mounts and thrown into the water. The coin operated food dispensers are there for the public to feed the fish while visiting the open hatchery. “It’s unfortunate that something like this has happened at one of southeast Idaho’s popular fish hatcheries,” said Bryan Grant, Fish and Game’s East Idaho hatchery complex manager in a prepared statement. “This is especially disheartening since state fish hatcheries just recently reopened to the public after being closed due to COVID protocols.”

Idaho Department of Fish and Game

State fish hatcheries just recently opened back up to the public after being closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hatcheries are open and free to the public from dawn to dusk all week. Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Idaho Fish and Game investigating officer 208-251-2510 or the Power County Sheriff's Office 208-226-2311.

Get our free mobile app